LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you were one of the millions hoping to snag Taylor Swift tickets Tuesday morning, you probably were frustrated by the end of it.

Ticketmaster said the historical demand for presale tickets crashed the website for thousands of people, just minutes after opening.

This is the most recent example of the difficulties to get tickets into the hands of fans instead of scalpers.

Musical sensation Taylor swift will be back on tour in 2023 for the first time in over four years. Swift will have two back-to-back shows in March at Allegiant Stadium which can hold 65,000 people, meaning over 100,000 were fighting to get tickets.

Desirea Ordorcia knows all of Swift’s songs by heart and tried to get tickets for one of the two Las Vegas stops on Tuesday morning.

However, there was a process that she had to go through to make sure tickets were going to her and millions of fans instead of scalpers.

Ordorica first had to get verified through Ticketmaster’s “verified fan” program weeks ago, once verified she got a presale code.

“I waited until 10 a.m. my time to get my tickets and it just went downhill from there,” Ordorica said.

Ticketmaster experienced technical difficulties due to the “historic” demand.

“It’s already stressing me out because so many people are relying on me to get these tickets and I can’t let them down right now,” Ordorica said.

Ken Solky, owner of LasVegasTickets.com told 8 News Now that this type of chaos is common.

“They definitely make it a lot more difficult for the fans to go,” Solky said. “When it’s a large demand where you have 100,000 seats but you have hundreds of thousands of people who’d like to buy for each or more where the demand definitively outstrips the supply, there has to be another way.”

The presale was set for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, but was pushed back to 3 p.m. Ordorica was able to finally get tickets however, thousands of others were not as lucky.

Ticketmaster said that hundreds of thousands of tickets were sold in the midst of these glitches.