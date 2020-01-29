The Grand Canal Shoppes celebrates Chinese New Year with live entertainment and activities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas are celebrating the Year of the Rat in true fashion.

In honor of Lunar New Year, the shopping, dining and entertainment destination invites guests to ring in the new year with holiday displays, entertainment, and activations.

Guests will also be able to experience a traditional lion blessing and dance, cultural performances the Shirley Chen Dance Troupe, and a special appearance by the Shoppes’ Love Vespa couple Vespacho and Vespalina.

The lion will wish good fortune to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ newest venues including KAMU Ultra Karaoke, The X Pot, Atomic Saloon Show, and Smith & Wollensky, to name a few.

Grand Canal Shoppes kicked off the new year festivities at its all-new Wishing Tree installation located in the heart of the Shoppes in the Palazzo tower.

Over 100 envelopes were filled with a special prize from gift cards to chocolate gold coins and more.

The holiday decorations will be on display until March 4, 2020.

The Grand Canal Shoppes will offer a special gift with purchase from Jan. 17 through Feb. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. Guests who spend $350 at stores and restaurants may receive a $50 dining gift card at select restaurants by visiting the pop-up Grand Canal Shoppes concierge location.

For a full schedule of live entertainment and activities at the Grand Canal Shoppes, visit their website here.