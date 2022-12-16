The Good Day Las Vegas Team shows off their cookie-decorating skills! (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s Good Day Las Vegas team whipped up some yummy creations this morning.

Anchors John Langeler and Heather Mills and meteorologists Sherry Swensk and Nate Tannenbaum took a crack at their cookie decorating skills in a very high-stakes contest.

The contestants had two minutes to use whatever ingredients and toppings they liked to create a cookie design of their dreams, and results were somewhat varied.

John shows off his cookie creation on Good Day Las Vegas! (KLAS)

Sherry shows off her cookie creation on Good Day Las Vegas! (KLAS)

Nate shows off his cookie creation on Good Day Las Vegas! (KLAS)

Heather shows off her cookie creation on Good Day Las Vegas! (KLAS)

When the timer was up, our contestants had some interesting comments on their masterpieces.

Nate created a rendering of his very own cartoon character.

“His name is C. Urchin,” Nate said.

“I did a string of holiday lights,” Heather said before Nate commented that it also reminded him of Zoro.

“This is the kitchen sink,” John beamed about his one-of-a kind decoration using, apparently, every single ingredient that was available to him.

“That kind of makes me want to throw up a little bit, but okay,” Sherry reacted to John’s invention.

“This is my pink Christmas tree with snow!” Sherry then said as she showed off her icing-topped tree.

Vote for who you think made the best cookie by clicking on our Twitter poll below.

Which of our dedicated contestants had the best-decorated cookie? #8NN — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) December 16, 2022

You can also watch the full cookie-decorating contest in the video player above.