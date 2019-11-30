“The Giving Machine” brings holiday cheer to Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “The Giving Machine” has given Las Vegans a convenient way to give back when they visit Downtown Summerlin this holiday season.

It works like a normal vending system, but instead of dispensing sodas or snacks, people can pick a special gift to pay it forward.

“It makes me feel happy,” Calias told 8 News Now after donating with her family. “It’s a good Christmas thing to do.”

The sounds of holiday cheer surrounded the sight of ultimate generosity Friday, as our crew visited the big red box and spoke with people participating in the unique charity idea.

“It’s awesome,” Taylor White said, “I love doing things for other people.”

The Las Vegas location, powered by “Light The World,” is just one of ten in the entire world.

PR Specialist Joyce Haldeman told us people across the valley have already raised about $160,000 for local and global charities since The Giving Machine set up a few weeks ago.

“We have exceeded the expectations for the number of visitors here at The Giving Machine,” Haldeman told 8 News Now.

“This time of year it’s so easy to think about what we want to get,” she added. “And I think this is a good opportunity to think about what we can give.”

Therefore, anyone searching for an easy way to make a difference should stop at the big red box; all to take a chance to warm someone else’s heart.

“I hope you enjoy this because it’s very good for you,” Kairee said of the people who receive her donation.

As of Friday, The Giving Machine in Las Vegas had raised the most donations of any location in the world. It will remain in Downtown Summerlin through January 1, 2020.