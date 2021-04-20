The Garden Foundation: A place to learn and grow for adults with disabilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — April is National Autism Awareness month. 8 News Now is highlighting one local nonprofit that’s doing a lot of good in the community for adults with disabilities, or “different abilities,” as they like to say.

The Garden Foundation puts on special programs for adults. It’s a place where they can have a positive sense of belonging that’s focused on growth.

Taylor Gardner, founder and CEO of the nonprofit, has an adult sister with Down syndrome and knows the importance of having these programs.





“There’s definitely a gap within services within the adult sector for adults with autism and different abilities, so that was something I was really passionate about,” said Gardner, “and it was something that I could see directly from our experience with my sister and our family, but it was something that was really echoed by other families, as well.”

These programs also have a full staff of teachers and host events regularly. It’s all in an effort to give these adults a sense of independence.