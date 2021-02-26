The future of Las Vegas’ famed buffets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is known for so many things, and while we have seen live entertainment take a backseat, another big aspect to the Vegas lifestyle has, too: buffets. However, gaming historian David Schwartz doesn’t see them going away forever.

“I think when it is safe, it will comeback in some form. It’s hard to say when that will be, but I think because there is such an association with Vegas and buffets, that someone is going to want to keep it alive,” said Schwartz.

Several properties moved away from buffet services, including Wynn and Circus Circus, replacing theirs with a food court. Tourist Dawn Cagle says she hopes Vegas can keep their buffets but do so safely.

“I just recently went to one where I’m from in Houston, and they had it set up where they had the plexiglass and servers behind it, so you could still go in line as many times as you wanted,” she shared. “It kept it hands-free. I really like that idea.”

Over at South Point Casino, they have continued their Garden Buffet but have made some adjustments.

“Buffets of the past where people just walked up and grabbed utensils themselves are no longer the case here,” said Michael Kennedy, director of food operations at South Point. “We now have dedicated staff who will serve you from behind our buffet line.”

“We get calls every day to make sure that our buffet is still open, and we are thankful that it is, as we are doing it safely,” he added.

South Point Casino will expand its hours in March for their breakfast buffet. Currently, they are open for brunch, lunch and dinner daily.