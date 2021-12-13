The Doobie Brothers announce limited engagement at Planet Hollywood

The Doobie Brothers stand on the stage at The Doobie Brothers at Ryman Auditorium, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The four-time Grammy Award winning rock band, the Doobie Brothers have announced they will be headed to Las Vegas in May.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will headline an eight-show exclusive at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

The band is celebrating its 50th-anniversary tour and will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The eight performances going on sale are: May 2022: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m.

For more information on ticket prices click HERE.