The District at Green Valley reopens for in-person shopping and dining

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The District at Green Valley announced Wednesday that retailers and restaurants have begun reopening for in-person shopping and dining.

The businesses will adhere to a 50% occupancy rule and it is up to each retailer and restaurant whether they chose to reopen and what the operating hours will be, according to a news release.

Shoppers are advised to call or visit the restaurant/retailer’s website for specific details.

A number of the retailers and restaurants will still offer curbside service.

“Our retailers and restaurants are incredibly happy to be given the go-ahead to re-open their doors to the public and welcome guests back into their establishments. Shopping and dining out are an important way of connecting with one another and a part of the human experience we all truly treasure.” Heath McCue, CMD, regional marketing director for Vestar, the privately held retail real estate company that owns the shopping center.

