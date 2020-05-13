Breaking News
Station Casinos begins testing employees for COVID-19 and antibodies
Live Now
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

The District at Green Valley reopens for in-person shopping and dining

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The DIstrict at Green Valley (Photo credit: Vestar)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The District at Green Valley announced Wednesday that retailers and restaurants have begun reopening for in-person shopping and dining.

The businesses will adhere to a 50% occupancy rule and it is up to each retailer and restaurant whether they chose to reopen and what the operating hours will be, according to a news release.

Shoppers are advised to call or visit the restaurant/retailer’s website for specific details.

A number of the retailers and restaurants will still offer curbside service.

“Our retailers and restaurants are incredibly happy to be given the go-ahead to re-open their doors to the public and welcome guests back into their establishments. Shopping and dining out are an important way of connecting with one another and a part of the human experience we all truly treasure.” Heath McCue, CMD, regional marketing director for Vestar, the privately held retail real estate company that owns the shopping center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories