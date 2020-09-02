The District at Green Valley Ranch to host drive-in concert on Sept. 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get ready to sing and boogie because The District at Green Valley Ranch is hosting a drive-in concert next week. The drive-in concert next Saturday, Sept. 12, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the The District’s north parking lot behind REI.

Guests are required to remain in their vehicles; they will be guided to socially distant parking spaces to enjoy the live concert by the Las Vegas party band 80’s Station .

The following will not be allowed at the drive-in concert:

No walk-ins

No motorcycles

No vans/buses or tall vehicles (minivans are ok)

While the concert is free and open to the public, space is limited, so an RSVP with ticket — one ticket per vehicle, not per person — is required to attend. To RSVP to the drive-in concert, visit here.