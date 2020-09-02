The District at Green Valley Ranch to host drive-in concert on Sept. 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get ready to sing and boogie because The District at Green Valley Ranch is hosting a drive-in concert next week. The drive-in concert next Saturday, Sept. 12, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the The District’s north parking lot behind REI.
Guests are required to remain in their vehicles; they will be guided to socially distant parking spaces to enjoy the live concert by the Las Vegas party band 80’s Station.
The following will not be allowed at the drive-in concert:
- No walk-ins
- No motorcycles
- No vans/buses or tall vehicles (minivans are ok)
While the concert is free and open to the public, space is limited, so an RSVP with ticket — one ticket per vehicle, not per person — is required to attend. To RSVP to the drive-in concert, visit here.