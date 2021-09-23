Video shows suspects vandalizing statue at the D casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The D Casino and Hotel is looking for suspects that vandalized the “Manneken Pis” replica statue on the hotel property Monday morning.

In a tweet, Derek Stevens, owner of the D, said a group of about nine vandals damaged the statue at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. The figure is located on the hotel property on the corner of Third Street and Carson Avenue in front of the hotel’s valet area in downtown Las Vegas.

The D’s CEO, Derek Stevens, posted security footage that showed the group dancing around the statue and one person scaling to the top of the replica and about thirty seconds later, the individual at the top pulls the statue back until it collapses on the fountain. The group quickly leaves the scene and leaves the statue on the ground.

Tried keeping this on the #DownLow as it’s an active investigation. ⁦



Why/Who would do this my little man ⁦@MannekenPis_LV⁩ ?



He never did anything to anybody! He just smiled & aimed to please day and night..



⁦@theDlasvegas⁩ ⁦@VitalVegas⁩ #DTLV pic.twitter.com/vqpzpBIwNd — Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) September 23, 2021

Stevens added that this was now an “active investigation.”

Manneken Pis is Belgian for “Little Man Pee” and the name of the statue, a large-scale bronze replica of the 17th-century statue in Brussels, Belgium. Manneken Pis – – is a little boy who cheerfully “relieves himself” into a fountain’s basin.

The piece holds a special place in the lives of Stevens and his brother Greg, who visited the statue in Brussels often throughout their childhood and early adulthood.

The replica of the statue was brought to the D in 2015. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.