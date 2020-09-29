the D Las Vegas offering private watch parties for sporting events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The D Las Vegas is now offering private watch parties for all sporting events. These parties will be in private rooms located on the 12th floor of the hotel.

Each space has four high definition televisions, allowing groups the ability to watch multiple games at once.

The watch parties include:

$25 match play chips per person

Complimentary first drink

Discounted room rates at the D

Private cocktail server

Guests can also add-on the following options:

Food and beverage with an American Coney Island food menu available upon request

Open bar for $20 per person, per hour

In-person hosted trivia game for $200 or virtual trivia for $125

Each watch party can accommodate a minimum of six people and a maximum of 45 people at $40 per person for four hours or $80 per person for eight hours.

Click HERE for more information.