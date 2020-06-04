The D Hotel & Casino prepares for reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is preparing to reopen and excitement is in the air.

The D Hotel & Casino owner Derek Stevens has done his part in getting tourists back to Sin City. He gave away 2,000 one-way tickets for people to fly into Las Vegas. His hotel also offered 30% off rooms for customers.

“I think this is the way you restart. There are 155,000 hotel rooms. The hotels in Vegas, it’s not possible to check that many people in in just a day,” Stevens said. ” I think we’re beginning to ramp up here today. At The D, we opened up at 11 o’ clock earlier today. It’s great to see people checking in, their smiles on their faces, they’re glad to be back to Las Vegas.”

The casino is going all out for Thursday night. They even have grand-reopening tape that says “I was there! 6-4-20 Reopening Las Vegas!” It is currently draped over the machines, but will be cleared away Thursday night.

“For me, this is a tuxedo-style night,” Stevens said. “We’re reopening Las Vegas. There’s a lot of energy in the air.”