The Cupcake Girls talk outreach in community, big fundraising event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve ever seen a woman delivering a hot pink box of cupcakes to an adult entertainment venue, chances are, she’s one of The Cupcake Girls.

The Cupcake Girls work throughout The Valley and beyond, offering support, holistic resources and after care to those working in the adult industry, as well as victims of domestic sex trafficking.

Joy Hoover and Jenny Fay stopped by to talk the importance of their mission and the need for it in a city where at least 100,000 people work in the industry.

“Our goal is we can let people know we exist and may e build enough trust to where if they do have a need, they feel comfortable reaching out. Then we’re able to support with those various resources and referrals,” Fay says.

The Cupcake Girls are hosting their biggest fundraising event of the year, the 3rd Annual Bowl for Justice Fundraiser, on Oct. 13. The organization hopes to raise $350,000. You can also jump in on the fun beforehand at the kick-off party on Sept. 18!

For more information, please visit The Cupcake Girls’ website.