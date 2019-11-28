Holiday campaign for sex trafficking survivors and sex workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holidays can be challenging for those dealing with loneliness, personal obstacles, and financial woes.

A woman who goes by the name Rexi West, for her previous work in the adult industry, explained the feeling. “The holidays are very lonely for me, especially since I do typically spend the holidays alone,” she said.

She told the I-Team she’s been sober for four months, and coping with mental illness. Last summer, she said her world fell apart, and she turned to The Cupcake Girls.

“Our clients are folks that are folks working in the adult industry or folks that are kind of healing from sex trafficking that are needing aftercare,” revealed Joy Hoover, founder and president of The Cupcake Girls.

Hoover said the Love Local campaign is aimed at addressing clients’ needs this time of year.

“We have story after story of clients that are just really worried about a roof over their head, and probably more this year than I’ve ever seen. And that’s, it’s really disheartening.”

Hoover told 8 News Now there are more than 60 clients in Las Vegas, ages 18 through 60 plus, who may be healing from trauma. More than half of them are mothers.

“We’ve heard a lot of mamas that have said ‘I don’t want my kids to feel the weight of what I’m feeling this holiday season. I want them to open up something and just forget about it for a day and be able to celebrate.'”

West said she needed help to obtain a restraining order after leaving an abusive relationship, and the organization helped.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” said West.

West also needed emotional support.

“Even though I don’t have very many friends, or I’m not gonna be getting any presents this holiday season, I know that they’re there for me, and I have a community.”

She revealed that her ink tells part of her story.

“Harley Quinn has that exact tattoo on her face … most people see the tattoo, ‘Rotten,’ oh, you’re not rotten, but I see it as like an empowering tattoo.”

And now, West is starting a new chapter with some help from The Cupcake Girls.

The Cupcake Girls are asking for gift card donations for their clients from Amazon, Albertsons and Chevron. If you’d like to learn more about the Love Local holiday campaign or the organization, please click here.