LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shopping phenomenon known as Super Saturday (or Panic Saturday for some) has surfaced, becoming one of the year’s biggest shopping days.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), nearly 142 million people plan to shop on Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas. That number is up from the last time the so-called “Super Saturday” fell on Dec. 23 in 2017. That day, 126 million consumers planned to shop for their last-minute gifts.

“You can certainly, I think, track deals,” said Bryan Wachter of the Retailer Association of Nevada. “There’s a lot of competition between retailers and trying to make sure they’re getting a portion of your discretionary dollars.”

Wachter also made it clear that as Christmas nears, some shoppers may have to take what they can get in terms of deals. However, deals can be found locally. For instance, today, Town Square Las Vegas is offering a $20 gift card with any purchase totaling $100. At Fashion Show Las Vegas, shoppers can get $25 via Venmo when spending $150 at the mall’s participating retailers.

According to the NRF, popular gifts in 2023 include clothing or accessories, with 50 percent of shoppers saying they have picked those items up for the holiday season, while 34 percent say they have bought toys, and 27 percent stuck with tried and true gift cards. Shopping is expected to continue through early January with consumers taking advantage of holiday sales and using those gift cards, according to NRF predictions.