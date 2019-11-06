The Cosmopolitan sues Sharks’ Evander for $500K; casino claims he failed to pay back gambling markers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights fans are probably feeling a little glee because a Las Vegas Strip property is suing a player on the team of the Knight’s biggest rival. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being sued by The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino for $500,000.

Court documents 8 News NOW obtained revealed the lawsuit was brought against Kane because he failed to pay back gambling markers, which are lines of credit that allow high-level gambling patrons easy access to large sums of cash.

The lawsuit says that on or around April 15, Kane took out around eight markers between $20,000 and $100,000. The court documents said that he has still not made one payment, so he is being sued for breach of contract.

The lawsuit is also seeking repayment of legal fees.

Trouble has followed Kane this season. The Sharks player was also suspended for the first three games of the hockey season for abuse of officials.