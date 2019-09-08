The Colosseum rolls out upgrades with Keith Urban concerts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some upgrades were on display this weekend at The Colosseum. The newly designed venue hosted Keith Urban during a stop on his “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR.”

During his performances, The Colosseum showed off a new state-of-the-art sound system, moving light fixtures, and a high-definition LED video wall. The arena also has VIP banquette seating with cocktail service and a larger bar in the lobby.

Next up in The Colosseum include: Luis Miguel, Enrique Iglesias, Rod Strewart and Jerry Seinfeld to round out the month of September. Click here for ticket information.