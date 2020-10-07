The clock ticks down on Nevada’s eviction moratorium; help and resources are available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — Thousands of Nevadans could be forced to leave their homes this month, as the clock winds down on the state-wide eviction moratorium.

Many Nevadans have lost jobs or income because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult for them to pay rent. Governor Steve Sisolak previously extended Nevada’s eviction moratorium by 45 days back at the beginning of September. But in just over one week, on October 15, landlords can start kicking tenants out of their homes and apartments if they do not pay rent.

However, there is help available — and experts encourage everyone to act fast.

“It’s very scary,” said Anthony Giron, a Las Vegas resident who is worried about getting evicted. “It’s very stressful. And it’s always in the back of my head. And while that’s there, I have to make sure I’m going to work and taking care of my family.”

New data from RealPage Inc. shows 10.6% of Las Vegans missed their rent payments in September 2020. The numbers show that Las Vegas saw the largest jump in nonpaying tenants from September 2019 to September 2020, compared to other major metropolitan areas.

“I feel like I’m in quicksand, and I’m constantly trying to claw out of the quicksand, and the more that I claw, the deeper I’m going,” said Sonji Mitchell, another Las Vegas resident who is struggling to pay rent right now.

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says those in need should contact local agencies that are involved with housing assistance programs, including HopeLink of Southern Nevada, Economic Opportunity Board of Clark County, the Salvation Army, Jewish Family Service Agency, Safe Nest, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, and United Labor Agency of Nevada Inc.

There is also the CDC moratorium, which lasts through the end of the year. Tenants must meet five requirements, including using the “best efforts” to try and get help and also working to make “timely” partial payments, if possible. Those who qualify must fill out a declaration form and give it to their landlord.

Experts add that this help is available now, so action should be taken right away.

“They shouldn’t wait if they also believe they are covered tenants under the CDC order,” said Taylor Altman, a staff attorney with the Consumer Rights Project at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “They should review the declaration. If they meet all the criteria, sign it, and provide it to their landlord at any time.”

Below is more information about the CDC moratorium, including forms and requirements: