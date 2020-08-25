The CJ Cup moves to Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The PGA TOUR and CJ Group officials today announced that THE CJ CUP played annually at The Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island, Korea will change venues and be staged at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The name of the event was changed to THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK.

“The PGA TOUR is truly appreciative of CJ Group’s commitment to bring THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK to the United States this October,” said Ty Votaw, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, International.

THE 2020 CJ CUP has been moved from Jeju Island, Korea to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.



The fans, culture and environment in Korea will be missed, but the event will return in 2021 and beyond. https://t.co/QBboBMOaS9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2020

“While our players have always looked forward to visiting Korea, the current circumstances provided this new opportunity to bring the event to Las Vegas which will also provide brand exposure and awareness to the viewing audience in the United States and around the globe. We are thankful for the partnership and support that CJ Group and the Korean PGA have shown in view of the circumstances. We are confident this year’s event will showcase a stellar field while bringing the CJ Group’s brand values to a new time zone,” added Votaw.

“We are delighted to bring THE CJ CUP to the U.S. and to the renowned Shadow Creek. It is unfortunate we will not be able to showcase the PGA TOUR and the best players in the world on Jeju Island this year, but we look forward to having this tournament again in Korea in 2021,” said Ethan Kim, Sports Marketing Director of CJ Group.

Courtesy: Shadow Creek Golf Course website, owned by MGM Resorts International

Courtesy: Shadow Creek Golf Course website, owned by MGM Resorts International

Courtesy: Shadow Creek Golf Course website, owned by MGM Resorts International

Courtesy: Shadow Creek Golf Course website, owned by MGM Resorts International

Courtesy: Shadow Creek Golf Course website, owned by MGM Resorts International

As part of the early events on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, THE CJ CUP at Shadow Creek is scheduled to play a week after the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

“We would like to express our appreciation to both Shriners Hospitals for Children and their tournament team in Las Vegas who have been fully supportive of our decision to bring THE CJ CUP to the U.S, immediately following their long-standing and successful event, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. This will create an exciting and seamless two-week Las Vegas swing for the TOUR and our players,” added Votaw.

THE CJ CUP at Shadow Creek will once again feature a 78-man field comprising of the highest-ranked player of Korean nationality from the Asian Tour Order of Merit, up to five players designated by the KPGA and the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking as part of CJ Group’s vision to support the development of professional golf in Korea.

“THE CJ CUP quickly became one of my favorite events on TOUR. While winning twice certainly helped, the hospitality shown to us by CJ Group and the Korean community has made the tournament special to all of us as PGA TOUR players,” said 13-time PGA TOUR winner and defending THE CJ CUP champion Justin Thomas.

Courtesy: Shadow Creek Golf Course website, owned by MGM Resorts International

The remainder of the field will be made up of the leading players from the 2019-20 FedExCup points list and sponsor exemptions.

“It’s unfortunate that we won’t be able to travel to Korea for this year’s event, but it is fantastic that we will still be able to shine a light on CJ Group through the tournament at a venue like Shadow Creek,” added Thomas.

We are proud to announce that the best players in the world will come to MGM Resort's very own Shadow Creek Golf Course on October 15-18, 2020 for the @PGATOUR's THE #CJCUP @ SHADOW CREEK🏌️‍♂️

⛳ https://t.co/rDOWJSMkQB https://t.co/wmFWU4pNP5 — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) August 25, 2020

The Shadow Creek Golf Course was built in 1989 by renowned golf architect Tom Fazio. The course has played host to The Match: Tiger vs Phil in 2018, which was a winner-take-all shootout between PGA TOUR legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

“Shadow Creek is one of the country’s leading courses offering guests exclusive, first-class experiences. The course will be in tremendous shape and ready to host our PGA TOUR partners and the world’s best golfers as they compete in THE CJ CUP in Las Vegas,” said George Kliavkoff, President of Entertainment & Sports for MGM Resorts International.

The exclusive course is owned by MGM Resorts International and available only to guests of the company’s properties.