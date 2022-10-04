LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada.

It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive.

The announcement was made on Sunday, Oct. 2, during the church’s semi-annual general conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The site of the fourth Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Nevada and the second in Las Vegas. It is located on Alexander Road and Grand Canyon in the Lone Mountain area. (KLAS)

Church members told 8 News Now not only will the new location help serve those living in the northwest but also help serve those living as far as Pahrump and other southern areas.

Annalise Castor is a member of the church and described the emotions she felt when she first heard the announcement over the weekend.

“We just thought there was no way we were going to get this and I still get choked up thinking about it. I just started to cry,” she expressed. “A lot of real enthusiasm but everyone kind of settled and it all just settles in your heart of how grateful we were and it was not lost on this that this announcement came five years to the day the 1 October shooting happened.”

The church’s first temple in Las Vegas opened in 1989 and is located near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard.

The LDS temple in Las Vegas is located near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard and was built in 1989. (Credit: LDS.org)

The second temple in the state is located in Reno and was built in the year 2000. The third temple is in Elko and was announced in 2020 it is currently under construction.

Michael Gardner, a stake president for the church in the Skye Canyon area, said the temple is a big symbol to showcase how much the community has grown in the last three decades.

The LDS temple in Reno, Nevada was built in the year 2000. (Credit: LDS.org)

“Having that temple is that emblem, it’s that signal to us as a people as god’s children not just members of the church but as the community as a whole,” Gardner said. “This temple is for everybody. The hope is that people will feel the blessings of having a temple.”

Church members said they anticipate more information to come in the next few days, including renderings and how soon construction could start.

“Not everywhere are temples allowed, there are certain parameters and things that are required and we were already lucky enough to have one temple in our valley, let alone two,” Castor added.

The Lone Mountain location is one of 18 new temples recently announced by the church in October.

Nearly 6% of Nevada’s population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church currently has 168 operating temples and another 68 announced, 41 under construction, and five undergoing renovations, according to LDS.org.

Members told 8 News Now once construction is complete and before the new temple is dedicated, there will be an open house where the public can get a chance to see the temple.