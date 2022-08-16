LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Center for LGBT in Las Vegas will be hosting a monkeypox vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

They will have received a limited amount of vaccines from the Southern Nevada Health District and will be administering vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Center is located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

Eligility to receive the monkeypox vaccine includes:

People who have had close physical contact within the past 14 days with someone known or suspected of having monkeypox.

People who have been informed by the Health District that they are a close contact of someone with monkeypox.

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, especially at a venue, event, or within a social group where a person with a known or suspected case of monkeypox was present.

As of Tuesday, August 16, there are 100 cases of monkeypox in Clark County according to the SNHD.

Monkeypox can be spread to anyone in multiple ways, including direct contact with rash, sores, or scrapes from a person with monkeypox, contact with materials that may be contaminated including bed linens, bandages, or dishes, and through intimate contact.

For more information on monkeypox, visit the SNHD website.