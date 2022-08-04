LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada, or The Center, will hold a monkeypox town hall meeting later this month.

The Center will host the town hall with a panel of public health experts to answer public questions and inform residents about how to get checked and tested for the virus.

The town hall will be held Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

To RSVP, visit this link.

The Center also offers several other resources to southern Nevada residents, including youth programs, sex education, academic tutoring, HIV testing, counseling and prevention training, and addiction recovery groups. To find out more about The Center, visit this link.