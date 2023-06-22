LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — June marks pride month, a time to recognize and celebrate diversity.

Staff at The Center also encourage people to focus on health and wellness on the heels of more access to gender-affirming care through bills passed this term.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed into law a few LGBTQIA+ bills, including one that makes gender-affirming care covered through insurance, and transgender care for inmates.

While the governor vetoed one that would have protected medical staff who provide gender-affirming care, the center’s medical director said overall they’re pleased with what was passed.

“Gender-affirming care is the recognition that you don’t perceive yourself to be the gender you were assigned at birth, and so we help you live as the gender that you are,” Dr. Jerry Cade, the Center’s medical director, said.

Dr. Cade said irreversible procedures aren’t typically done on minors. Instead, he said youth work with therapists, parents, and providers and receive hormone therapy.

The Center prides itself on being a safe space, providing healthcare resources and equity through a new pharmacy.

“[Mpox] is an issue it is rearing its head up again,” said Brian Hosier, The Center Chief Operating Officer. It is spread through skin-to-skin contact.

The Center has a mpox vaccine event on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Their Arlene Cooper Community Health Center is open Monday through Saturday.

Mona Lisa Paulo, the director of the clinic and HIV services, said The Center is the largest HIV testing center in Southern Nevada. They offer grant programs for those with little to no income or insurance coverage.

Paulo said The Center strives to find whatever programs they can to connect people to the right resources.

The Center is located at 401 South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. It is open from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.