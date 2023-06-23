LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Burlesque is an art form of both satire and scantily clad entertainment and is as unique and historic as Las Vegas. Tucked into the Downtown Las Vegas area, you’ll find your avenue into the glitzy American Tradition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame.

With a dance studio, an art exhibit, and a peek into its history, the museum is a hidden gem with a multitude of treasures.

“We’re telling them about a rich history that is uniquely American,” said program coordinator, Buttercup.

Buttercup takes visitors through burlesque history, which traces back to as far as Greek satirical plays like Aristophanes’ Liza Estrada before appearing in America in the 1840s.

The Burlesque Hall of Fame was created by renowned burlesque entertainer, Jennie Lee and brought to Las Vegas by the late “Marilyn Monroe of Burlesque,” Dixie Evans.

The Hall of Fame has been offering tours since 2010.

“What we’ve come to think of as sort of traditional topless shows or Las Vegas showgirl shows has its roots directly in burlesque,” said executive director, Dustin M. Wax.

Wax shares that much of what you see in the museum, including the wall of pasties and roughly used clothing, is donated by performers throughout the years.

Earlier in June, their annual fundraiser, The Weekender, helped the collection continue to grow.

“This is the largest gathering of Burlesque performers from past to present,” Buttercup said.

With the help of donations, the burlesque community, and the interest in the Hall of Fame’s School of Striptease, Wax and Buttercup have been able to keep the museum open, serving as a reminder to all of its visitors that everyone has the capacity to express themselves.

“We want people to know everyone has the capacity to express themselves both in terms of sexual personality but also just in an artistic expression,” Wax said.

“We hope that it has lessons for everyone that walks through here.”

The Burlesque Hall of Fame does guided tours Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is 12 dollars for locals, ten for students, seniors, veterans, and active military. Find out more here.

Their quarterly show will be on July 15 at The Space. More details on the show here.