LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to an action-packed weekend is on, as The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is set to move into the Las Vegas valley in the coming days.

The family fun event gets underway on Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10 at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

It will feature the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House.

Bounce House Tour 2022 (Credit: The Big Bounce America)

Four massive inflatable attractions will be available to enjoy and include, a 16,000 square foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the Sport Slam bounce house which features a custom arena; a 900 ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

For more information on tickets to the event CLICK HERE.

