LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Las Vegas’ incoming Beverly Theater could be ready as soon as winter and is more than 75% done, according to a release.

The two-story film house and performance theater will feature book readings, poetry slams, author workshops, concerts, film festivals, and other performances.

The theater will have three areas including a main theater, terrace, and courtyard, as well as a box office, green room, and educational workspace.

“The Beverly Theater was designed for maximum flexibility without compromising the integrity of each experience,” said founding Creative Director Kip Kelly. “The theater can give filmgoers an authentic film watching experience and within hours, also give fans a true theatrical presentation of their favorite band or performer. There’s additional area purposefully designed for intimate author and literary experiences. It’s uncommon to have this much versatility in an arthouse theater.”

The theater will be located at 515 S. 6th St., next to the local independent bookstore The Writer’s Block.