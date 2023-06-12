LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas are still available, albeit from resellers, although the costs to watch the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers may be more than most people would consider spending.

According to the official ticket broker Ticketmaster, the most inexpensive single ticket will cost $500, and there’s a huge catch. That ticket is in the Hyde Lounge at T-Mobile Arena. According to the ticket seller, there is “no view of ice” and “no seat” with the listing promising “standing room only.” That would equate to $1,000 for two tickets to get inside the arena but not to watch the game in person.

The most affordable ticket with an actual seat and a view of the ice on Ticketmaster will run $1,319 per seat for the vantage point from section 212, row R in the upper concourse. This is the highest row available in that particular section.

On the other hand …

The most expensive ticket to Game 5 someone is selling on Ticketmaster is listed at an eye-watering $23,000 and is a seat in section 6, the section behind the Panther’s bench. The row the seat occupies is listed as “to be determined,” but at $46,000 for the pair (potential purchasers are unable to buy the seats separately), it is a major financial commitment to watch the Knights take on the Panthers in what could be a decisive Game 5.

It’s been established that $46,000 will get you the most premium experience available via Ticketmaster for anyone looking to jump into the ticket marketplace on the eve of the contest. But what else will $46,000 get you and a date for a night in Vegas if you skip out on Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final?

One night at the Nobu Villa

One of the most expensive hotels in Las Vegas, according to Caesars the 3-bedroom villa features a zen garden, an Italian-made whirlpool, a spa-like bathroom, and a patio with views of the Las Vegas Strip!

Total: Approximately $40,000

Lovecloud Vegas

Not a lot of details on this one, but this service is described as a romantic tour over Las Vegas in an airplane. Apparently as the plane flies about 5,280 feet in the sky, about a mile high, you get to join a club during the tour.

Total: $1,595 (for a 90-minute flight for two)

A Tomahawk at the Golden Steer

The famously massive and massively famous 38 oz Tomahawk Steak at Las Vegas’ Golden Steer restaurant is more than enough for two people. Just don’t forget to tip your server.

Total: $230

Weekends with Adele

The most affordable ticket on StubHub to see Adele live at her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will get you in the door to one of Vegas’ hottest shows.

Total: $1,134 ($567 per ticket)

A bottle of tequila at XS at Encore

Cap off a memorable (and expensive) night by visiting the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas, enjoy a bottle of Don Julio 1942, and take in the sights and sounds of Vegas nightlife.

Total $2,395

Or you could pay the average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment in Las Vegas for nearly two years. Really, the choice is yours.