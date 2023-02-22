LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday begins the 40 days of Lent for Catholics in America. One of the practices many observe is not eating meat on Fridays. This means thousands of people in Las Vegas will be looking for affordable and good places to eat seafood on Friday.

Las Vegas, a community known for world-class restaurants, has many high-end and more affordable options for eating out on Friday.

Below is a list of restaurants in the Las Vegas valley, in no particular order, compiled from food review sites such as Yelp, Eater and Trip Advisor. These restaurants offer a bit more, or a lot more in some cases than local fast-food stores. Since seafood prices in Las Vegas vary so much, it’s always best to research before booking a table. Also, there are hundreds of options for seafood throughout the valley, and this might be a good time to try something new.

Some affordable seafood options in Las Vegas

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar (Yelp) 5825 Spring Mountain Rd

(Yelp) Krazy Buffet (Tripadvisor) 8095 W Sahara Ave

(Tripadvisor) The Boiling Crab (Yelp) 4025 S Decatur Blvd

(Yelp) Mariscos Playa Escondida (Tripadvisor) 1203 E Charleston Blvd

(Tripadvisor) Crab N Spice (Yelp) 7501 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 100

(Yelp) Hawaiian Style Poke (Tripadvisor) 3524 Wynn Rd

(Tripadvisor) Sin City Seafood (Yelp) 353 E Bonneville Ave Ste 115

(Yelp) Playa Papagayos Seafood and Mexican Restaurant (Tripadvisor) 4760 W Sahara Ave Ste #21

(Tripadvisor) Crab Island (Yelp) 2131 Rock Springs Dr

(Yelp) Wahoo’s Fish Taco (Tripadvisor) 1000 S Rampart Blvd

(Tripadvisor)

Highly rated and often expensive seafood in Las Vegas