The Bellagio reopens with a bang; welcomes guests with 2 water shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The reopening of the Bellagio is the fanfare you can only find on the Las Vegas Strip. On Thursday morning, the Bellagio Fountains shot off for the first time in nearly three months, signaling a return to a new normal in Las Vegas.

“I’m very happy. Finally,” said Greg Casteel, visiting from Arizona! “It’s been a while.”

The Fountains of Bellagio commemorated the Strip reopening with two special water shows. Tourists watched as the first song honored frontline workers, and the second song, “Viva Las Vegas,” celebrated the resiliency of this town.

Standing at the entrance, resort staff welcomed the first guests walking through the doors with a big applause. The reopening of Las Vegas was a day Casteel was not going to miss.

“We’ve got one night to have some fun,” he said. Grand opening again. Not often you can come to Vegas and have it opening.”

Many people have noticed how the hotel is doubling down on safety with temperature checks at the front desk, plexiglass dividers at table games, and handwashing stations around the casino floor.

The Bellagio is limiting hotel capacity to 30 percent, but you can still see a steady stream of people coming through