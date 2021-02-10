The Bake Shop at Red Rock offering custom Valentine’s Day box with breakable chocolate hearts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Red Rock Bake Shop is spreading love this Valentine’s Day by breaking hearts — chocolate in the shape of a heart that is.

The three-dimensional heart-shaped piece of chocolate comes in a beautiful box with a customizable love note inside and a mallet for crushing the chocolate heart. Various sweet treats are also included depending on the box ordered.

Box options with and without chocolate hearts Include:

The Heartbreaker Box – $50

Chocolate Heart, personalized message, and mallet

Chocolate covered Oreos

Assorted Marshmallows, mini heart chocolates and meringue kisses

The I Heart You Box – $75

Chocolate Heart, personalized message, and mallet

Chocolate covered Oreos

Raspberry chocolate cakesicles

Six chocolate covered strawberries

*Chocolate Hearts colors include: White/Gold, Pink, or Chocolate/Gold

The Sweet Treat Box – $60

Chocolate covered Oreos

Raspberry chocolate cakesicles

Chocolate covered strawberries

Large heart shaped cookie

Set of chocolate espresso L-O-V-E or X-O-X-O cookies

Assorted meringues and chocolate

Personalized message

The Bake Shop is accepting orders by calling 702.797.7500 during business hours or order online.



Starting on Monday, Feb. 8, the pastry case at Grand Café at Red Rock will offer an array of special Valentine’s Day treats including cupcakes, espresso cookies, meringues, mini doughnuts, and chocolate covered Oreos priced between $5 and $15. They will be ready to grab and go!