LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The B-52s, The World’s Greatest Party Band, is returning to The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in 2024 for five additional dates added to their residency.

The five new shows added are on April 12, 13, 17, 19, and 20.

The artist presale begins Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie members, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a presale that begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Both presales end Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster and The Venetian website. Tickets will also be available for purchase at any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.