The art of traveling with your four-legged friend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summertime means traveling for many families, including pets. From planes and trains to automobiles, 8 News Now has you covered on how to make the trek safely with your four-legged friend.

“She is world-traveled,” owner Karel Bouley told us about his pet. “Literally has a European passport; she travels everywhere.”

Dog owner Mary Tully shared, “We always get rooms that take dogs. I walk them and take them to the beach or wherever we are going.”

Traveling with your pets can be fun, but it can also get complicated.

According to a survey by the American Pet Products Association, 67% of households own a pet. The U.S. Travel Association reports 37% of pet owners, like Bouley, take their animals when they take to the skies or roadtrip.

“She is harnessed in the front seat because they are just like kids; they can fly around everywhere,” Bouley said. “You don’t want that to happen.”

When you make the journey, remember safety. Kendra George, PetSmart senior pet hotel associate, shared some advice for the trip.

“Dehydration can be very dangerous. We also do a harness that can be strapped to the car,” she said. “We have car seats for dogs. If they are larger, you can get a cooling pad in the back.”

If you are flying, keep in mind that airlines have different policies and fees. Most allow only dogs and cats; you must also provide current vaccinations.

“For traveling by plane, I would suggest giving the pets some supplements or asking your vet to prescribe some anti-stress supplements,” George told us.

But if things become complicated, there are several options around the valley, like daycares or overnight boarding. Jason McCollum owns Adventure Pet Resort and says his business is equipped with cameras, on-site training and grooming.

“We have calls all the time of people dropping them off for a few hours throughout the whole day,” he shared. “Since we are 24 hours, we work a lot with the medical industry.”

Your pooch will be pampered while you’re away, relaxing in either a kennel or suite.

“I wouldn’t travel without her. She’s the best little traveling companion I could ever have,” Bouley said. “Traveling is stressful. She does helps relieve it, plus, she brings so many smiles.”

Trains and buses also have their own pet policies. Our best advice is to not forget about your pets while planning your next getaway. Last-minute arrangements can get pricey.