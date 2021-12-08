The Animal Foundation waives fees for all adult animals this holiday season

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The warmth of the holiday season is giving many the perfect reason to open up their homes to a pet in need of the ultimate gift, a forever home.

From December 10th through the 31st the shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for all adult animals.

The promotion applies to all cats and dogs, 6-months and older and all birds, small mammals, and reptiles.

Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

If you are planning on visiting the Animal Foundation, holiday hours will apply on certain dates listed below.

Special Holiday Hours at The Animal Foundation

  • Dec. 24, Christmas Eve – 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve – 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Dec. 25, Christmas Day – CLOSED
  • Jan. 1, New Year’s Day – CLOSED

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. For more information on adoptable pets click HERE.

