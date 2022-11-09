LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation has announced it will resume taking in found dogs and owner-surrendered dogs on Thursday, Nov. 10.

In October, TAF closed the intake of lost and stray dogs but other operations at the shelter remained open.

The news comes more than a month after 16 dogs were found to be symptomatic of Canine Pnemovirus.

By Oct. 20, 73 dogs were showing symptoms at the shelter.

Nearly a week later, TAF released an update on its website announcing that 115 dogs had been cleared from Canine Pnuemovirus, and more than 100 dogs were available for adoption. At that time 18 dogs at the shelter had symptoms of the virus.

An appointment is now required to turn in any found pet at TAF.

TAF would like to remind pet owners that no appointment is needed to reclaim a lost pet.