LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been more than three weeks since a respiratory illness outbreak among several dogs at the Animal Foundation (TAF) took place.

A suspension on most of its animal control calls involving dogs followed the outbreak at its facility on Mojave Road near Bonanza, which paused all intakes, adoptions, and transfers.

On Wednesday, the shelter told 8 News Now its lost/stray dog intakes remain closed however other operations remain open.

Victoria Seaman Las Vegas city councilwoman shared images with 8 News Now after she made an unannounced visit to TAF.

She said she was concerned about the conditions and hopes it can get better if the city takes more authority.

“The Animal Foundation should have had emergency protocols in place after COVID,” Seaman said.

TAF is home to the dogs of Clark County, North Las Vegas, and the City of Las Vegas. All three jurisdictions provide millions of taxpayer dollars to the foundation to keep up with the intake.

However, when eight TAF staff members quit in September, citing poor management, fosters were needed for the dogs.

Then days later news was received about a sick foster dog.

On October 3, there was a social media post from the TAF about halting operations because 16 dogs were symptomatic of Canine Pnemovirus.

Then the following day TAF said they found out about the sick dog days prior on September 28, and that dog had to be euthanized.

On Oct. 10, 40 dogs were sick, and as of October 20, 73 dogs were showing symptoms.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, TAF released an update on its website announcing that 115 dogs had been cleared from Canine Pnuemovirus, and more than 100 dogs were available for adoption.

As of Wednesday, TAF said 18 dogs at the shelter have symptoms of the virus.

“We will continue to monitor dogs in our care for signs of the virus and respond appropriately, but we are happy to see the curve of healthy dogs shifting in a positive direction,” TAF stated.

Councilwoman Seaman said she doesn’t want to see the situation get worse, she motioned an audit to be done in the last city council meeting and her team agreed.

“I need help from my council to finally say enough is enough,” Seaman added.

During the last city council meeting, some of the recommendations made included having a council member sitting on the board.

However, in text messages exchanged between Hilarie Grey TAF chief executive officer and councilman Ben Knudsen she asked “why are we different from any vendor?” However, the city council wants continuous updates.

TAF is in contract with the city until 2025.

There will be quarterly reports with inspections at the foundation.

8 News Now’s Victoria Saha said she had made numerous requests to the Animal Foundation to allow news cameras inside the TAF to see the changes the staff has made to the shelter. Saha said her requests have been denied at this time.