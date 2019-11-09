The Animal Foundation partners with Dignity Health for free pet adoptions this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to expand your family by four legs, The Animal Foundation is teaming up with Dignity Health for a fun adoption event this weekend.

So, who’s included? Everyone! All cats, kittens, puppies and dogs will be free to adopt Nov. 9-10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations. The events will take place at The Animal Foundation Main Campus, 655 North Mojave Road, and The Animal Foundation PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center, 286 West Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

A recent study by Dignity Health found our four-legged friends boost our mood, improve physical and mental health and help us better connect in personal relationships. It’s for this reason Dignity was happy to partner with the foundation to bring more furry family members into homes across the Valley.

For additional information, please visit The Animal Foundation event page.