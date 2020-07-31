The Animal Foundation participates in ‘Clear the Shelters’ event to help animals find forever homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is hosting a ‘Clear the Shelters’ event, a nationwide effort to connect shelter animals in need with loving new families. Hundreds of shelters across the country will be holding adoption events in an effort to Clear the Shelters.

The event looks much different this year due to the COVID pandemic. Clear the Shelters is usually a one-day event, but this year, it lasts throughout the entire month of August! Adoption fees will be waived during the month of August for dogs and cats six months and older. License fees may apply. The no-cost adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. Adopters must complete the adoption counseling process on-site.

Adoptions are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Here’s how to add a new furry friend to your family:

Find a pet you’re interested in adopting at animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search

Call 702-955-5901 to make an appointment

Phone lines are open every day from 9am-7pm

A staff member will greet you outside the front door at your appointment time

We require all visitors to wear a mask per the Governor’s mandate

As one of the largest volume single-site animal shelters in the nation, The Animal Foundation provides refuge for homeless animals throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Clear the Shelters adoptions are a part of the many life-saving and life-changing efforts implemented as part of Mission: Possible 2020, an initiative to save all healthy and treatable animals who enter our care by the end of this year.