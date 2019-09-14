The Animal Foundation offering free spay and neuter surgeries for large dogs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have a dog that needs to be spayed or neutered, you might be able to get it done for free. Thanks to a generous grant, The Animal Foundation is now offering free procedures for dogs weighing 30 pounds or more in Las Vegas zip codes 89101, 89110 and 89115.

The free surgery promotion is available now through the end of the year.

To help raise awareness of the benefits of spaying and neutering, The Animal Foundation will have clinic representatives available to answer questions and make appointments at the following community events:

Broadacres Marketplace, 2930 Las Vegas Boulevard N, North Las Vegas, NV 89030, Saturday, September 14, 10 am – 3 pm, Space 7405

Mexican Independence Day at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89121, Sunday, September 15, 2 pm – 8 pm

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. You can click here to search for adoptable pets.