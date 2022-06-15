LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is set to receive a $100,000 grant investment from national nonprofit, Petco Love. The grant will be received at the Petco located at 2340 East Serene Avenue on June 23 at 2 p.m. in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Las Vegas.

“Our investment in The Animal Foundation is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

The Animal Foundation’s mission is to save the lives of all healthy and treatable animals in the Las Vegas Valley. The Animal Foundation operates one of the highest volume single-site animal shelters in the country, saving more than 14,500 pets in 2021.

“We are grateful to Petco Love for their generous contribution to The Animal Foundation,” said Cassie McIntyre, Director of Development. “This grant will help us fund our many lifesaving programs to benefit thousands of animals in our community.”