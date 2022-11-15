LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In early October it was announced that a Canine Pnuemovirus was spreading to amongst dogs inside The Animal Foundation.

Following one of the fostering and adoption events in late September, the shelter discovered that a dog has tested positive for Canine Pnuemovirus and Strep Zoo. That dog later had to be put down, according to the Animal Foundation.

As of Tuesday, more than 133 dogs are symptom-free from the virus.

“Sometimes these things happen in shelters because of the environment, we are a public shelter, so we are kind of like a public hospital,” CEO of The Animal Foundation, Hilarie Grey said.

The spread of the virus put limits on operations at the shelter for more than a month. However, according to Grey, the shelter had protocols in place that played a big role in tackling the virus and also had advice from national experts.

“Because of the way we manage our kennels in the shelter we were able to detect right away which dogs had been exposed to that dog who was in rooms together and they really acted quickly to lock down the shelter,” Grey said.

While on antibiotics, the dogs were isolated into red, yellow, and green rooms to determine where they were in their recovery.

The Animal Foundation continued to update the public through social media posts, noting none of the dogs had to be put down.

However, in an interview with 8 News Now, Grey revealed that an additional dog had to be put down.

8 News Now reporter Victoria Saha: “The dogs were all responding well and none of them had to be put down, does that statement still stand true today?”

Grey: “Well, there was the additional dog that was euthanized off-site who had other complications and there was one other dog that had health complications.”

Saha: “The other dog that was put down, this is the first I’m hearing about it have you guys considered making that information public.”

Grey: “We are transparent and talking to you about it today, we have tracked as we have gone through.”

Chief Veterinarian Dr. Casey Miller explained to 8 News Now why the dog was put down.

“He had extensive behavioral concerns that were just not doing well here in the shelter coupled with a couple of other medical issues,” Dr. Miller said.

Dr. Miller said the dog’s medical issues could have been treated and he was responding well to the antibiotics for the virus. She went on to explain what the behavior issues were.

“This dog was noted to be very shut down not wanting to interact with other people not wanting to eat his food not wanting to basically do much of anything just a shell of a dog,” Dr. Miller said.

However, Grey explained the reasons why a dog would need to be put down.

“We never want to be euthanizing for space,” Grey said. “There are instances of grave illnesses where it’s mercy or where you have a dangerous situation where it’s a bite, a vicious animal that kind of thing.”

As of Tuesday, The Animal Foundation said there are 555 animals currently at the shelter.

Although they have resumed intakes, you need to make an appointment to drop off an animal.

As for more transparency on why animals would be euthanized, Grey said she doesn’t display the reason for euthanasia because of privacy concerns of the owners.