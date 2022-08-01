LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ will be coming to Las Vegas this September. The experience will be a 90-minute journey into the magical world of Wonderland.

The event promises to be full of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.

Source: The Alice

The experience will be located at a secret location from September 28 to November 27. Tickets are $47 per person and include two cocktails and an ‘Eat Me’ cake. Tickets can be purchased at this site.

Guests under 21 can attend family friendly sessions only!