As residents of Maui work to sort out their lives disrupted by ferocious wildfires that killed 99 people as of Tuesday, the Las Vegas community looks to give back to the region that lovingly calls the valley the “ninth island.”

A week after the fire tore through Lahaina on the island of Maui, the Associated Press reports that cadaver dogs have scoured about 25% of the search area. Hawaii Governor Josh Green asked for patience and space to search properly as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the burn area.

The blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina on Tuesday destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.

“There’s very little left there,” Gov. Josh Green said, holding up a map of the area titled “Buildings Damaged in Maui Wildfires Lahaina Area.” He added that “an estimated value of $5.6 billion has gone away.”