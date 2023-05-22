LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Did you know that the City of Las Vegas has a free dinner and show every year for anyone in southern Nevada who’s 90-years-old or older?

The 30th “90+ Banquet” was last week as the City’s East Las Vegas Community Center rolled out the red carpet. More than 100 90-year-olds, their friends family and caregivers were treated to a broadway themed dinner from “At Your Service” catering.

Entertainment was provided by “The Speeding Theater (over 55)” [get it?] Where the performers are seniors, too.

Every year gift baskets are given to the oldest person in the room – this year 103-year-old Lester McCants, who said the secret to a long life is “listen to your wife,” as well as the couple that’s been married the longest (65 years for Phil and Purie Mesina) and the person who’s lived in southern Nevada the longest – Lucille Bryant with 70.

Las Vegas Ward Three City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz stopped by to chat with many at the banquet.

Full disclosure: I’ve had the privilege of being the MC for 28 of the 30 “90+ Banquets.” I want to give a shout-out to Lettie Peters who heads a great team that makes the event a success every year. Thanks again to Councilwoman Diaz and her staff for the great photos!