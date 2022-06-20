PAHRUMP, NV ( KLAS ) – Shout-out to everyone involved in the Ms. Senior Golden Years pageant over the weekend in Pahrump.

The 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years, Marla Quercia, said her formal good bye:

“I am so grateful for this honor, and the chance to give back to my beautiful community of Pahrump.”

One of the other judges got on stage to entertain. Salve Vargas-Edelman sang “When You’re Smiling.”

All six contestants appeared in swimsuits, but maybe not what you’d think. They wore suits like ones their grandmothers would’ve worn.

And soon MC Stephani Elliot made the announcement:

“Your 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA: Ellie Wilshusen!”

All contestants have to be at least 60-years-young, with a special shout-out to the Pageant President, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, who just turned 97. The other judge was Bruce Jabbour, a Nye County Commissioner.