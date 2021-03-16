That’s not a green light: Leprechaun hits streets in pedestrian safety event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement is focusing on pedestrian safety, and they want drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Four people have been killed on the roads in the past seven days.

An enforcement event today focused on the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey Drive in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

A dozen officers were on patrol as a leprechaun dressed in all green crossed the road in a clearly marked crosswalk that serves two nearby schools.

Some drivers obeyed the law, while others did not.

Andrew Bennett of the Office of Traffic Safety says this effort is meant to get drivers back into the swing of things as middle and high school students head back to the classroom in the coming weeks.

“We are all Las Vegans. We are all Nevadans. Kindness and compassion are something we need to see on the roadways,” Bennett said. “We need help from the community.”

There have been 16 pedestrian deaths so far this year in Clark County alone.

And to make sure you don’t drink and drive, if you plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is offering $5 off Lyft rides tomorrow. Use the code “SMARTRIDE21.”