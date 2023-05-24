LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was 15 years ago when 8 News Now anchor Denise Valdez sat down with Tina Turner and Oprah Winfrey and had a long conversation. The interview with the pair took place in May 2008, backstage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Turner and Oprah were in Las Vegas to record a live stage version of Oprah’s show. This was the same show that Turner performed “Proud Mary” with Cher on stage.

During Valdez’s interview, the trio discussed many things, including sleep and work habits. Winfrey asked Turner what time she normally wakes up. Turner said 1 in the afternoon. Valdez, who was anchoring the morning news at the time, said she woke up at 2 a.m. after six hours of sleep. This garnered an animated reaction from Turner when she said with a sly smile, “You’re gonna die early.” Winfrey backed her up and told Valdez she really did need to get more sleep.

Turner performed in Las Vegas several times through the years, including a famous performance with Ike Turner at Caesars Palace in 1971. Turner returned to Las Vegas in 1993 for a concert at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV and then again in 2000 for two nights at the MGM Garden Grand Arena.

Las Vegas mayor Caroline Goodman released a statement on Turner’s passing on social media. “Sad to hear the news of the passing of Tina Turner,” Mayor Goodman wrote. “Her story is legendary, and she was an electrifying performer who thrilled us for decades. Her story will be told [at the Smith Center] in June when the musical about her life is presented.”

That production is called “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and is scheduled to run from June 6 through June 11.