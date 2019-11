LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have a turkey question? Butterball has an answer!

The Butterball hotline is now open for Thanksgiving Day. Operators are standing by to answer questions about prepping your turkey and have some great tips if you’re in a pinch.

Andrew Balitewicz joined Good Day Las Vegas with some advice and some of the most crazy calls she’s answered over the years!

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is: 1 (800) BUTTERBALL or 1 (800) 288-8372.

You can also text: (844) 877-3456.