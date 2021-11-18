Thanksgiving Travel Tips: What you need to know if you’re flying out of McCarran

People wait to check their luggage at the Frontier Airlines counter on Tuesday at McCarran International Airport. (Bianca Holman / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people traveling for the Thanksgiving Day holiday is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels which means airports, including McCarran International Airport will, be busy.

“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”

According to AAA, the heaviest and most expensive travel days will be Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving. Monday will be the lightest travel day.

Here are some things to know before your flight:

Arrive to the airport early so you will have plenty of time to get through TSA lines. It’s suggested you arrive 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights.

This link will show you which terminal you will depart from for your flight.

If you need a wheelchair, make prior arrangements or expect a wait.

Please check with TSA for the latest travel guidelines and what is allowed in carry-on baggage.

Have a parking plan. Parking at Terminal 1 is in high demand and the long term garage may reach capacity and close. Long term parking is also offered at Terminal 3 and the Terminal 1 Economy Lot. You can check the parking options and prices at this link. You can get a live update on the parking situation by calling (702) 261-5122.

On Wednesday, McCarran International Airport expects to have real-time updates of parking as well as security checkpoint lines throughout the day on Twitter @LASairport.

Some of the top travel destinations in the U.S. are Orlando, Florida, Anaheim, California, and New York.