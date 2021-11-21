Thanksgiving travel is in full swing at McCarran airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of travelers are expected to be traveling in and out of Las Vegas McCarran International Airport this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”

AAA’s holiday forecast expects more than 53 million people to travel this year between November 24 and the 28th.

This past month we saw Virgin Atlantic Airways come through with the return of international flights along with British Airways resumed their non-stop flights here at McCarran to and from London.

“It’s pretty busy it’s darn busy I didn’t expect to see this many people,” Gary Cover said.

Recently with the COVID-19 booster eligibility expanding to those 18 and older, many more people feel like now is the perfect time to travel and see loved ones.

Many travelers at McCarran are in awe at how busy the airport is right now.

“It does seem like there are people just coming and going. It just seems like a lot especially at this airport,” Conna Robinson said.

Back in October, there were major flight delays from Southwest, American, and Spirit. The delays were happening all around the country.

Anyone traveling should give themself plenty of time. It’s recommended you arrive two to three hours before your flight and use mobile check-in to avoid long lines.