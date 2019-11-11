Thanksgiving: Surprising number of people don’t like some of the feast

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of food and lots of it. Typically, people eat the same thing each year even if they don’t like it, according to a new survey.

The survey from the online Harris Poll listed the least popular Thanksgiving dishes.

— 29 percent don’t like the canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.

— 24 percent do the same for green bean casserole.

— 22 percent eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they care for it.

— 21 percent eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it.

— 19 percent don’t even like turkey, but eat it anyway.