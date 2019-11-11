Thanksgiving: Surprising number of people don’t like some of the feast

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of food and lots of it. Typically, people eat the same thing each year even if they don’t like it, according to a new survey.

The survey from the online Harris Poll listed the least popular Thanksgiving dishes.

29 percent don’t like the canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.

24 percent do the same for green bean casserole.

22 percent eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they care for it.

21 percent eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it.

19 percent don’t even like turkey, but eat it anyway.

